Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.05

Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.05 and traded as high as $2.49. Quest Resource shares last traded at $2.45, with a volume of 61,460 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Quest Resource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 19th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.06 and a 200-day moving average of $1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.17, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The business services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $23.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.96 million. Quest Resource had a return on equity of 1.71% and a net margin of 1.12%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Quest Resource Holding Co. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quest Resource by 38.4% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,525,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,798,000 after acquiring an additional 700,000 shares during the last quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Quest Resource by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 1,903,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after buying an additional 285,000 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Quest Resource by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 533,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 44,546 shares during the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Quest Resource by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 424,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 85,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Resource by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 205,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. 35.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quest Resource Company Profile (NASDAQ:QRHC)

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. It offers disposal and recycling services for used motor oil, oil filters, scrap tires, solid waste, metals, grease, cooking oil, food waste, and expired food products.

