Quotient Technology Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:QUOT)

Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 3,844 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,851% compared to the average daily volume of 197 call options.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Quotient Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Quotient Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Quotient Technology from $7.60 to $7.80 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Quotient Technology in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.18.

Get Quotient Technology alerts:

In other Quotient Technology news, Director Andrew J. Gessow purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.40 per share, for a total transaction of $37,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 59,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,160.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Quotient Technology during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Quotient Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Quotient Technology during the third quarter valued at $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE QUOT opened at $9.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.23. Quotient Technology has a 12 month low of $4.55 and a 12 month high of $10.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $900.05 million, a P/E ratio of -15.70 and a beta of 0.79.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Quotient Technology had a negative return on equity of 19.34% and a negative net margin of 13.42%. The firm had revenue of $121.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.96 million.

Quotient Technology Company Profile

Quotient Technology Inc, a digital marketing company, provides technology and services that offers power integrated digital promotions and media programs for consumer packaged goods (CPGs) brands and retailers. The company offers programs across its network, including its flagship consumer brand Coupons.com and retail partners' properties.

Featured Article: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Quotient Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quotient Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.