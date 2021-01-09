R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “R1 RCM Inc. offers financial services for the health care industries. The Company provides revenue cycle management and physician advisory services, as well as transforms and manages the commercial infrastructure of health care organizations. R1 RCM Inc., formerly known as Accretive Health, Inc., is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. “

Several other analysts have also commented on RCM. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of R1 RCM from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. R1 RCM currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.17.

NASDAQ RCM traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.81. 619,935 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,020,527. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 238.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 0.57. R1 RCM has a 12-month low of $7.12 and a 12-month high of $24.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.14 and a 200 day moving average of $17.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.08.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The healthcare provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $307.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.38 million. R1 RCM had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 182.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that R1 RCM will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in R1 RCM by 87.3% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 116,720 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 54,387 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in R1 RCM by 138.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 101,471 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $1,740,000 after buying an additional 58,927 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in R1 RCM by 109.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,718,057 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $286,714,000 after buying an additional 8,734,205 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in R1 RCM by 529.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,557 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $1,491,000 after buying an additional 31,595 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in R1 RCM by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 482,121 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $8,269,000 after buying an additional 94,208 shares during the period.

R1 RCM Company Profile

