RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $11.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.40% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. is an Israel based company involved in the military and commercial aerospace industries. The Company specializes in Avionics systems Digital Video Recorders, Ground Debriefing Stations, Stores Management Systems, Flight Data Recorders, Inertial Navigation Systems, Trainers Upgrades, Avionics systems for the UAV market, and Electro optic cameras for airplanes and armored vehicles. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on RADA. Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on RADA Electronic Industries from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded RADA Electronic Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded RADA Electronic Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of NASDAQ RADA opened at $9.45 on Thursday. RADA Electronic Industries has a 12 month low of $2.05 and a 12 month high of $10.70. The company has a market cap of $410.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -945.00 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.18.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. RADA Electronic Industries had a positive return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The business had revenue of $20.36 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that RADA Electronic Industries will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RADA. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 3.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 82,736 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in RADA Electronic Industries by 37.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in RADA Electronic Industries during the third quarter worth $253,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in RADA Electronic Industries during the third quarter worth $59,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in RADA Electronic Industries during the second quarter worth $214,000. 35.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers military avionic systems, including flight data recorders for fighter aircraft; digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

