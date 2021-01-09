Rafael (NYSE:RFL) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Rafael (NYSE:RFL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Rafael from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

Get Rafael alerts:

Shares of NYSE RFL opened at $26.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $413.06 million, a P/E ratio of -54.35 and a beta of 2.42. Rafael has a twelve month low of $9.40 and a twelve month high of $26.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.67.

Rafael (NYSE:RFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.05 million for the quarter. Rafael had a negative return on equity of 5.14% and a negative net margin of 141.88%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RFL. Old West Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rafael by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 630,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,773,000 after purchasing an additional 56,205 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Rafael by 35.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 14,360 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Rafael in the second quarter valued at $292,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Rafael by 243.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 6,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Rafael by 9.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. 34.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rafael Company Profile

Rafael Holdings, Inc owns commercial real estate assets and interests in pre-clinical and clinical stage pharmaceutical companies. The company operates in two segments, Pharmaceuticals and Real Estate. It engages in the leasing of a commercial office building, as well as an associated 800-car public garage; and development and commercialization of therapies that exploit the metabolic differences between normal cells and cancer cells.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Rafael Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rafael and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.