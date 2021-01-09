Ragnarok (RAGNA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $13,186.52

Ragnarok (CURRENCY:RAGNA) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 9th. One Ragnarok coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and Escodex. Ragnarok has a market cap of $13,186.52 and approximately $7.00 worth of Ragnarok was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ragnarok has traded 145.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Ragnarok

Ragnarok’s total supply is 18,659,849 coins and its circulating supply is 16,238,639 coins. Ragnarok’s official Twitter account is @ragnaofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ragnarok’s official website is ragnaproject.io.

Buying and Selling Ragnarok

Ragnarok can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Escodex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ragnarok directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ragnarok should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ragnarok using one of the exchanges listed above.

