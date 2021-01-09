Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RL. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Ralph Lauren from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Ralph Lauren from $72.50 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ralph Lauren has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.53.

NYSE:RL opened at $109.48 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.20. The firm has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.58, a PEG ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.20. Ralph Lauren has a 52-week low of $59.82 and a 52-week high of $128.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael A. George bought 3,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $66.51 per share, with a total value of $250,742.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $671,285.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrice Louvet sold 87,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.86, for a total value of $9,391,262.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,866,607.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 35.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ralph Lauren by 32.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,188,987 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $420,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514,706 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,149,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $78,120,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 22.6% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 832,588 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $56,591,000 after purchasing an additional 153,651 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its position in Ralph Lauren by 8.3% during the third quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 807,506 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $54,886,000 after buying an additional 61,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Ralph Lauren by 6.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 486,744 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,084,000 after buying an additional 27,756 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.18% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

