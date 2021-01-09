Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Receives $18.33 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.33.

Several research firms have commented on RMBS. BidaskClub raised Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Rambus from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th.

In other Rambus news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 5,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.32, for a total value of $96,777.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 211,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,446,718.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jae Kim sold 2,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total transaction of $37,997.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 109,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,679,249.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,313 shares of company stock worth $549,392. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rambus by 73.6% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 50,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 21,214 shares during the last quarter. Heard Capital LLC bought a new stake in Rambus during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,922,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Rambus by 3.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 282,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after purchasing an additional 8,567 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Rambus by 8.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 757,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,514,000 after purchasing an additional 56,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Rambus by 88.1% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 470,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,438,000 after purchasing an additional 220,251 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Rambus stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.76. 708,449 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 815,568. The company has a current ratio of 8.46, a quick ratio of 8.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -45.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.03. Rambus has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $19.26.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.38). Rambus had a negative return on equity of 2.97% and a negative net margin of 18.91%. The business had revenue of $56.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Rambus’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rambus will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Rambus announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, November 2nd that permits the company to buyback 20,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. It offers DDR memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; physical interface and companion digital controller IPs for SoC designers; and industry-standard interface solutions, such as 28G, 32G, 56G, and 112G SerDes, as well as PCIe 5.0.

