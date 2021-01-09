Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Given Outperform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ING Group upgraded shares of Randstad from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Randstad in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised Randstad from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Randstad in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Randstad from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Get Randstad alerts:

Shares of Randstad stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,577. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.46. Randstad has a one year low of $14.59 and a one year high of $34.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.85 and a beta of 1.22.

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter. Randstad had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 13.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Randstad will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Randstad Company Profile

Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. It offers temporary staffing and permanent placement services for the light industrial, office and administrative, manufacturing and logistics, and other specialty areas, as well as provides payroll services. The company also offers on-site solution for managing a client's workforce with specific skill sets and a fluctuating level of demand for the fast-moving consumer goods, automotive, life sciences, contact centers, manufacturing, and logistics, as well as the administrative and professionals segments.

Featured Article: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Randstad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Randstad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.