Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $102.81

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $102.81 and last traded at $102.81, with a volume of 8539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.99.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RJF. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Raymond James from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Raymond James from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.55.

Get Raymond James alerts:

The company has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.38.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 13.04%. On average, analysts predict that Raymond James will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is an increase from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.08%.

In other Raymond James news, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 5,313 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.23, for a total transaction of $490,017.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,620,403.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul D. Allison sold 4,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.07, for a total transaction of $323,990.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,257,315.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,357 shares of company stock worth $8,390,555 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.82% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Raymond James during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Raymond James during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Raymond James during the third quarter worth approximately $123,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Raymond James during the third quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new position in Raymond James during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. 77.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Raymond James Company Profile (NYSE:RJF)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Further Reading: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.