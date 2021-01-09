Real Matters (TSE:REA) Receives Outperform Rating from Atb Cap Markets

Atb Cap Markets reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Real Matters (TSE:REA) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Real Matters (TSE:REA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 20th. The company reported C$0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$165.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$172.66 million.

