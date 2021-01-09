REAL (REAL) Price Hits $0.0681 on Top Exchanges

REAL (CURRENCY:REAL) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 9th. REAL has a total market cap of $684,882.94 and $50.00 worth of REAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, REAL has traded up 37.1% against the dollar. One REAL token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0681 or 0.00000167 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00039299 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005139 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002448 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $114.27 or 0.00279449 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00028742 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,148.95 or 0.02809787 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002446 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00012052 BTC.

About REAL

REAL (REAL) is a token. Its genesis date was October 9th, 2017. REAL’s total supply is 19,717,288 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,055,817 tokens. The official website for REAL is www.real.markets. REAL’s official Twitter account is @http://www.real.markets and its Facebook page is accessible here.

REAL Token Trading

REAL can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

