Redcentric plc (RCN.L) (LON:RCN) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $132.11

Shares of Redcentric plc (RCN.L) (LON:RCN) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $132.11 and traded as low as $117.00. Redcentric plc (RCN.L) shares last traded at $122.00, with a volume of 659,324 shares trading hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Redcentric plc (RCN.L) in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 195 ($2.55) price objective for the company.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 122.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 132.17. The stock has a market cap of £188.91 million and a PE ratio of -20.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.34.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) per share. This is a positive change from Redcentric plc (RCN.L)’s previous dividend of $0.83. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th. Redcentric plc (RCN.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently -33.33%.

In related news, insider David Senior sold 14,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 110 ($1.44), for a total transaction of £16,005 ($20,910.63).

About Redcentric plc (RCN.L) (LON:RCN)

Redcentric plc provides IT managed services in the United Kingdom. It offers network services, including connectivity, software-defined wide area network, local area network, managed wide area network, secure remote access, and cloud managed wireless network services; and cloud services consisting of infrastructure as a service, hybrid cloud, colocation hosting, cloud migration, platform as a service, online data backup and recovery, and disaster recovery services.

