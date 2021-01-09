Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) Receives $114.88 Average PT from Analysts

Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $114.88.

RBC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Regal Beloit from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Regal Beloit from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Regal Beloit from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Regal Beloit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th.

In other Regal Beloit news, VP John Avampato sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.47, for a total value of $50,177.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,286,333.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Regal Beloit in the second quarter worth $26,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regal Beloit during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 4,104.0% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Regal Beloit during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Regal Beloit during the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. 97.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RBC traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $135.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 222,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,798. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $120.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.51. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.87, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.39. Regal Beloit has a 12-month low of $51.99 and a 12-month high of $137.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $758.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.90 million. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 5.57%. Analysts predict that Regal Beloit will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Regal Beloit’s payout ratio is 21.86%.

About Regal Beloit

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

