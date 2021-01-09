Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Upgraded to “Buy” at FIX

FIX upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. FIX currently has $575.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $635.00.

REGN has been the topic of several other reports. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $650.00 to $653.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $737.00 to $736.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $690.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $621.74.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ REGN traded up $17.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $498.73. 1,018,815 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,057,531. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $328.13 and a twelve month high of $664.64. The company has a market cap of $53.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $495.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $570.72.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.52 by ($1.16). The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 37.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 28.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.48, for a total transaction of $52,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,356,715.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Old Port Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $299,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 159.6% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Featured Story: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.