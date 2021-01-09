Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Rating Lowered to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) was downgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $13.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Regions Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.07.

RF stock opened at $17.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Regions Financial has a twelve month low of $6.94 and a twelve month high of $17.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.86.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 5.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Regions Financial will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP David R. Keenan sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total value of $419,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,172. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thomasville National Bank increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 19,726 shares of the bank’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 50,530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 3,734 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 2,177.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 42,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 40,390 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 43,782 shares of the bank’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 3,879 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 389,925 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,496,000 after buying an additional 29,774 shares during the period. 73.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

