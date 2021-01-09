Relay Therapeutics, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:RLAY) Lock-Up Period To Expire on January 12th

Relay Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:RLAY) lock-up period will end on Tuesday, January 12th. Relay Therapeutics had issued 20,000,000 shares in its IPO on July 16th. The total size of the offering was $400,000,000 based on an initial share price of $20.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

A number of research firms have commented on RLAY. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (up previously from $54.00) on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Relay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Relay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.17.

Shares of RLAY stock opened at $40.67 on Friday. Relay Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $32.56 and a 1 year high of $57.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.40.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($3.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($2.66). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Relay Therapeutics will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Relay Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $85,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Relay Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $219,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Relay Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $265,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Relay Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $340,000.

About Relay Therapeutics

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. Its product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 (SHP2) that is in Phase 1 dose escalation studies in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2) for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

