Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RELX. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Relx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Relx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th.

Get Relx alerts:

Shares of RELX opened at $25.71 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The company has a market capitalization of $49.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.56. Relx has a 52-week low of $16.81 and a 52-week high of $27.25.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Relx by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Relx by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 11,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Relx by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Relx by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 131,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Relx during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. 3.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Relx

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

Featured Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.