Renault SA (RNO.PA) (EPA:RNO) Given a €67.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on Renault SA (RNO.PA) (EPA:RNO) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on RNO. UBS Group set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on shares of Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on shares of Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on shares of Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Nord/LB set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on shares of Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on shares of Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €33.91 ($39.89).

Shares of Renault SA (RNO.PA) stock opened at €36.64 ($43.11) on Tuesday. Renault SA has a 52 week low of €73.71 ($86.72) and a 52 week high of €100.70 ($118.47). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €35.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of €26.32.

About Renault SA (RNO.PA)

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, and Sales Financing segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

