Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Receives $154.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $154.50.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp started coverage on Repligen in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Repligen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday.

In related news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.80, for a total value of $3,716,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 253,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,068,156.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jon Snodgres sold 3,957 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total transaction of $757,844.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,799 shares in the company, valued at $6,281,664.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,245 shares of company stock valued at $5,104,778. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RGEN. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Repligen in the third quarter worth $40,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Repligen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Repligen in the third quarter worth $59,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Repligen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. 97.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RGEN stock traded up $4.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $208.36. The company had a trading volume of 261,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,845. The company has a quick ratio of 13.90, a current ratio of 15.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 359.25, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.54. Repligen has a 52-week low of $78.41 and a 52-week high of $212.55.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $94.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.45 million. Repligen had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Repligen will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems that are used in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

