Rescap Liquidating Trust (OTCMKTS:RESCU) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.99

Shares of Rescap Liquidating Trust (OTCMKTS:RESCU) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.99 and traded as low as $0.89. Rescap Liquidating Trust shares last traded at $0.89, with a volume of 2,000 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.99.

Rescap Liquidating Trust Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RESCU)

Rescap Liquidating Trust engages in liquidating and distributing assets of the debtors in the ResCap bankruptcy case. The company, through its agents, wind downs the affairs of and dissolve the debtors and their subsidiaries, including the non-debtor subsidiaries. Rescap Liquidating Trust was founded in 2013 and is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

