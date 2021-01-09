Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Stryker Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:SYK)

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for Stryker in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Krum anticipates that the medical technology company will post earnings per share of $10.24 for the year.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SYK. Truist increased their price objective on Stryker from $210.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim started coverage on Stryker in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Stryker from $253.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Stryker from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Stryker from $240.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.92.

SYK stock opened at $243.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $91.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.88, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.78. Stryker has a twelve month low of $124.54 and a twelve month high of $247.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 20.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.51%.

In related news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total value of $478,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,424,151.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.61, for a total value of $1,163,050.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,697 shares of company stock valued at $4,168,737. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 24,921.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,714,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707,150 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 55.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,489,872 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $268,460,000 after purchasing an additional 530,593 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 180.3% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 718,266 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $149,595,000 after purchasing an additional 462,046 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 246.7% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 285,082 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $58,651,000 after purchasing an additional 202,864 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 13.0% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,611,887 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $290,446,000 after acquiring an additional 186,051 shares during the period. 71.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

