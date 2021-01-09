Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) CFO Matthew Dunnigan Sells 1,924 Shares

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 1,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total value of $113,419.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $738,702.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

QSR opened at $64.14 on Friday. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a one year low of $25.08 and a one year high of $67.33. The company has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.25, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.04.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is currently 76.47%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on QSR. Oppenheimer downgraded Restaurant Brands International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.23.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,011 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,143 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,249 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 44,151 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,859 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

