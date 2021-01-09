REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Stock Price Down 6.1%

Shares of REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) were down 6.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.31 and last traded at $8.68. Approximately 606,270 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 60% from the average daily volume of 380,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.24.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on REVG shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of REV Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of REV Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of REV Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 19th. BidaskClub cut shares of REV Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of REV Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. REV Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.54.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $542.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.17 and a beta of 2.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.94.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $616.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.98 million. REV Group had a negative net margin of 1.28% and a negative return on equity of 0.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that REV Group, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of REVG. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in shares of REV Group during the third quarter valued at about $9,181,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of REV Group by 7.0% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,275,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,731,000 after buying an additional 278,133 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of REV Group by 132.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 390,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after buying an additional 221,937 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of REV Group by 36.9% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 510,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after buying an additional 137,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of REV Group during the second quarter valued at about $779,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

REV Group Company Profile (NYSE:REVG)

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers a range of fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

