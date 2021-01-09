Reviewing Zafgen (NASDAQ:ZFGN) and KemPharm (OTCMKTS:KMPH)

Zafgen (NASDAQ:ZFGN) and KemPharm (OTCMKTS:KMPH) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Get Zafgen alerts:

Zafgen has a beta of 0.27, meaning that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KemPharm has a beta of 3.13, meaning that its stock price is 213% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Zafgen and KemPharm’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zafgen N/A -51.34% -34.55% KemPharm -113.36% N/A -122.14%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Zafgen and KemPharm’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zafgen N/A N/A -$45.41 million ($1.07) -17.90 KemPharm $12.84 million 0.00 -$24.52 million ($0.88) N/A

KemPharm has higher revenue and earnings than Zafgen. Zafgen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than KemPharm, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.4% of Zafgen shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of KemPharm shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.2% of Zafgen shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.1% of KemPharm shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Zafgen and KemPharm, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zafgen 0 0 0 0 N/A KemPharm 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

KemPharm beats Zafgen on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Zafgen Company Profile

Zafgen, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for patients suffering from metabolic diseases comprising type 2 diabetes, Prader-Willi syndrome (PWS), and other metabolically related disorders. The company's lead product candidate is ZGN-1061, a fumagillin-class methionine aminopeptidase 2 (MetAP2) inhibitor administered by subcutaneous injection, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial and profiled for its utility in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and other related metabolic disorders. It also develops ZGN-1258, a MetAP2 inhibitor for treatment of PWS. Zafgen, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

KemPharm Company Profile

KemPharm, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs in the United States. Its product candidate includes KP415 and KP484 for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and KP879 for the treatment of stimulant use disorder. The company also provides APADAZ, an immediate-release combination product candidate of benzhydrocodone and acetaminophen to treat the short-term management of acute pain. It has a collaboration agreement with KVK-Tech, Inc. to manufacture and commercialize APADAZ. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Celebration, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Zafgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zafgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.