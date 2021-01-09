Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) Stock Price Up 9.1%

Shares of Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) traded up 9.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.12 and last traded at $7.10. 450,596 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 431,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.51.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Ribbon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ribbon Communications from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ribbon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Ribbon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.13.

Get Ribbon Communications alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.78.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.18. Ribbon Communications had a negative net margin of 28.50% and a negative return on equity of 34.37%. The firm had revenue of $231.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Ribbon Communications Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Eric S. Marmurek sold 8,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.19, for a total transaction of $59,705.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,109.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 114.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 4,220 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Ribbon Communications in the second quarter valued at $43,000. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications during the second quarter worth about $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.85% of the company’s stock.

About Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN)

Ribbon Communications Inc provides networked software solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers service provider solutions, such as fixed network transformation, mobile network evolution, secure network interconnects, managed intelligent edge, cloud communications as a service, and communications analytics and security solutions.

Further Reading: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for Ribbon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ribbon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.