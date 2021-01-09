Richard S. Sorota Acquires 7,513 Shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Stock

Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) EVP Richard S. Sorota acquired 7,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.48 per share, with a total value of $326,665.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 7,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,665.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of PRGO stock opened at $44.64 on Friday. Perrigo Company plc has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $63.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.79 and a 200-day moving average of $49.48. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.15.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.09. Perrigo had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 4.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Perrigo Company plc will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 27th were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 25th. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.33%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PRGO shares. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Perrigo from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Perrigo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Perrigo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Perrigo from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Perrigo from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Perrigo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.83.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRGO. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Perrigo by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,198,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,199,000 after acquiring an additional 215,903 shares in the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP grew its position in Perrigo by 26.7% in the third quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 2,850,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,844,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Perrigo by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,292,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,254,000 after buying an additional 190,995 shares during the last quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management lifted its position in Perrigo by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 2,155,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,937,000 after buying an additional 98,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 253.7% during the 3rd quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 1,185,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,403,000 after buying an additional 850,000 shares during the last quarter. 83.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

