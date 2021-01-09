Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $0.93, but opened at $1.06. Ring Energy shares last traded at $1.03, with a volume of 148,754 shares.

Specifically, major shareholder William R. Kruse acquired 131,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.71 per share, with a total value of $93,152.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,181,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,229,136.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rochford Living Trust Lloyd Ti acquired 142,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.70 per share, with a total value of $99,960.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 309,700 shares of company stock valued at $218,102 over the last ninety days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ring Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.08.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.69.

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $31.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.36 million.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Ring Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Ring Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Ring Energy by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Ring Energy by 127.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 65,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 36,812 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Ring Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000.

About Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI)

Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in Texas and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 81.1 million barrel of oil equivalent. It also had interests in 18,372 net developed acres and 47,427 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties, Texas; 19,138 net developed acres and 860 net undeveloped acres in Culberson and Reeves counties, Texas; and 8,085 net developed acres and 28,514 net undeveloped acres in Gaines, Yoakum, Runnels, and Coke Counties, Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

