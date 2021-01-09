RING X PLATFORM Reaches Market Cap of $4.63 Million (RINGX)

RING X PLATFORM (CURRENCY:RINGX) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 9th. Over the last seven days, RING X PLATFORM has traded up 6.5% against the US dollar. RING X PLATFORM has a market capitalization of $4.63 million and $540,077.00 worth of RING X PLATFORM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RING X PLATFORM coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0337 or 0.00000083 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002451 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00023135 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.70 or 0.00104543 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 37.8% against the dollar and now trades at $239.47 or 0.00586329 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.02 or 0.00217959 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.47 or 0.00050120 BTC.

RING X PLATFORM Profile

RING X PLATFORM’s total supply is 452,372,597 coins and its circulating supply is 137,238,095 coins. RING X PLATFORM’s official website is ringx.io. RING X PLATFORM’s official message board is medium.com/@ringplatform.

Buying and Selling RING X PLATFORM

