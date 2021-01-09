Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) (LON:RIO) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) (LON:RIO)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, AR Network reports. They presently have a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 20.76% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on RIO. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,400 ($83.62) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) in a research report on Monday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 5,645 ($73.75) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 5,900 ($77.08) target price on Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,100 ($53.57) target price on Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) in a research report on Friday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 5,342.92 ($69.81).

Shares of Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) stock opened at GBX 6,310 ($82.44) on Thursday. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,954 ($38.59) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 6,378 ($83.33). The firm has a market cap of £78.68 billion and a PE ratio of 14.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 5,393.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 4,863.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.56.

In other news, insider Jean-Sébastien Jacques sold 11,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,979 ($65.05), for a total transaction of £577,862.74 ($754,981.37).

Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

