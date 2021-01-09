RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (OPP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.16 on March 31st

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.1586 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund stock opened at $14.53 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.08. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $10.56 and a 12-month high of $17.17.

Get RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund alerts:

In related news, Portfolio Manager Patrick W. Galley purchased 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.89 per share, for a total transaction of $46,159.00. Following the purchase, the portfolio manager now directly owns 9,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,693.91. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

About RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

See Also: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.