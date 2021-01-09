Riverstone Credit Opportunities Income Plc (RCOI.L) (LON:RCOI) Trading Down 0.4%

Riverstone Credit Opportunities Income Plc (RCOI.L) (LON:RCOI)’s stock price fell 0.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.68 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.68 ($0.01). 2,573,309 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 284% from the average session volume of 669,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.68 ($0.01).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 26th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.12%.

In other news, insider Edward Cumming-Bruce bought 25,000 shares of Riverstone Credit Opportunities Income Plc (RCOI.L) stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 66 ($0.86) per share, for a total transaction of £16,500 ($21,557.36).

