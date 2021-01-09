Robert J. Balog Sells 3,159 Shares of KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) Stock

KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) insider Robert J. Balog sold 3,159 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total transaction of $37,844.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 95,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,473.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:KVHI opened at $11.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.45 million, a P/E ratio of -15.37 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.17. KVH Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.36 and a fifty-two week high of $12.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Get KVH Industries alerts:

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.19. KVH Industries had a negative return on equity of 5.95% and a negative net margin of 8.78%. The company had revenue of $41.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.50 million. As a group, research analysts expect that KVH Industries, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KVHI. Zacks Investment Research lowered KVH Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. TheStreet raised KVH Industries from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KVHI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in KVH Industries by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,187,112 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,695,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of KVH Industries by 167.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 105,331 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 65,932 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of KVH Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $676,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in KVH Industries by 154.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 56,750 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 34,450 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in KVH Industries by 298.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 40,149 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 30,072 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.09% of the company’s stock.

About KVH Industries

KVH Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Mobile Connectivity and Inertial Navigation segments. The company offers mobile satellite TV and communications products; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard TracPhone terminals and hub equipment; data management software for maritime communications; and Iridium OpenPort hardware products and services.

See Also: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for KVH Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KVH Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.