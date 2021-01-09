Robert W. Baird Downgrades Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) to Neutral

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) was downgraded by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They presently have a $35.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.44% from the stock’s current price.

CUZ has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet raised Cousins Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. BidaskClub downgraded Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Cousins Properties from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.38.

Shares of CUZ opened at $31.69 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Cousins Properties has a one year low of $21.15 and a one year high of $42.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.44.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.48). Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 45.67%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cousins Properties will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 617.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

