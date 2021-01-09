Robert W. Baird Increases DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Price Target to $62.00

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) had its price objective increased by Robert W. Baird from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on XRAY. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.47.

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $58.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a PE ratio of -252.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.10. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 1 year low of $31.58 and a 1 year high of $60.87.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.35. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $895.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 23rd. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.33%.

In other news, Director Willie A. Deese sold 10,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $510,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,135,088.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of XRAY. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,156,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,143,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 21.3% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,865,730 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $212,778,000 after purchasing an additional 854,910 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,192,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2,023.1% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 413,075 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $18,064,000 after purchasing an additional 393,619 shares during the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental products and technologies, and other consumable dental products and equipment primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

