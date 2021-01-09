Robert Walters plc (RWA.L) (LON:RWA) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $421.34

Robert Walters plc (RWA.L) (LON:RWA)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $421.34 and traded as high as $480.00. Robert Walters plc (RWA.L) shares last traded at $473.00, with a volume of 88,047 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of £350.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 460.25 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 421.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.86.

Get Robert Walters plc (RWA.L) alerts:

In other Robert Walters plc (RWA.L) news, insider Rohinton (Ron) Mobed acquired 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 460 ($6.01) per share, with a total value of £55,200 ($72,119.15).

About Robert Walters plc (RWA.L) (LON:RWA)

Robert Walters plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional recruitment consultancy services worldwide. The company offers permanent, contract, and interim recruitment services in the fields of accounting and finance, banking and financial services, engineering, human resources, information technology, legal, sales and marketing, secretarial and support, and supply chain and procurement.

Featured Story: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Walters plc (RWA.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Walters plc (RWA.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.