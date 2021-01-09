Rodney Douglas Purchases 63,768 Shares of Shine Justice Ltd (SHJ.AX) (ASX:SHJ) Stock

Shine Justice Ltd (SHJ.AX) (ASX:SHJ) insider Rodney Douglas acquired 63,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.88 ($0.63) per share, with a total value of A$56,115.84 ($40,082.74).

The stock has a fifty day moving average of A$0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.55.

Shine Justice Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides damages based plaintiff litigation legal services in Australia; and insurance recovery consulting services in New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Personal Injury and New Practice Areas. The Personal Injury segment provides services related to public liability, catastrophic injuries, workers' compensation, and motor vehicle accidents.

