Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) PT Raised to C$70.00

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) had its target price hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on RCI.B. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Rogers Communications from C$62.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Rogers Communications from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. TD Securities upped their price target on Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$67.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$57.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$66.27.

RCI.B opened at C$60.85 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$60.20 and a 200-day moving average of C$56.29. The company has a market capitalization of C$30.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.35. Rogers Communications has a 1-year low of C$46.81 and a 1-year high of C$67.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.07.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

