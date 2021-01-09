Rogers (NYSE:ROG) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Rogers (NYSE:ROG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

ROG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rogers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. B. Riley upped their target price on Rogers from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $150.00.

Rogers stock opened at $183.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 154.32 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $152.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.95. Rogers has a 52 week low of $75.72 and a 52 week high of $184.82.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.45. Rogers had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 2.78%. The firm had revenue of $201.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.25 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Rogers will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Robert C. Daigle sold 3,315 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total value of $520,455.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,868,614. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce D. Hoechner sold 6,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.04, for a total value of $1,037,244.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,509,018.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,781 shares of company stock valued at $3,932,807. 1.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers by 11.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,053,586 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $299,434,000 after buying an additional 305,830 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Rogers by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,166 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,452,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Rogers by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,371 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rogers by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,456 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rogers by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 127,726 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $15,915,000 after acquiring an additional 13,018 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

About Rogers

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

