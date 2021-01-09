Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Price Target Raised to $400.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $260.00 to $400.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ROKU. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Roku from $220.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Roku from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Pivotal Research upgraded Roku from a sell rating to a hold rating and lifted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Roku from $190.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Roku from $110.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Roku presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $269.68.

ROKU opened at $399.13 on Tuesday. Roku has a 12 month low of $58.22 and a 12 month high of $402.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market cap of $50.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -347.07 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $315.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.53.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.51. Roku had a negative return on equity of 19.43% and a negative net margin of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $451.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 73.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Roku will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total value of $7,276,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,078,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.63, for a total value of $68,430.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,430.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 598,509 shares of company stock valued at $181,334,637. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROKU. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku during the third quarter worth $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 153.8% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Roku during the third quarter worth $38,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

