Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) PT Raised to $414.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $275.00 to $414.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ROKU has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Roku from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Roku from $110.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Roku from $255.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Roku from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Roku from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $269.68.

Roku stock opened at $399.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $50.66 billion, a PE ratio of -347.07 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $315.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.53. Roku has a twelve month low of $58.22 and a twelve month high of $402.85.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $451.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.48 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 10.28% and a negative return on equity of 19.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Roku will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Roku news, Director Alan S. Henricks sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.24, for a total value of $222,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,619,462.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 4,731 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.81, for a total transaction of $1,125,079.11. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,059,865.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 598,509 shares of company stock valued at $181,334,637. Insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,529 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Roku during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,852,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Roku by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 297,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,115,000 after acquiring an additional 48,084 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in shares of Roku during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,289,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Roku by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 24,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,549,000 after buying an additional 2,854 shares during the period. 62.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

