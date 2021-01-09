Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (RR.L) (LON:RR) Insider Buys £982.09 in Stock

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (RR.L) (LON:RR) insider Lee Hsien Yang bought 901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 109 ($1.42) per share, for a total transaction of £982.09 ($1,283.11).

LON:RR opened at GBX 107.30 ($1.40) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £8.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a one year low of GBX 1.57 ($0.02) and a one year high of GBX 711 ($9.29). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 112.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 181.80.

Get Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (RR.L) alerts:

Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (RR.L) from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 140 ($1.83) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 382.33 ($5.00).

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (RR.L) Company Profile

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (RR.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (RR.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.