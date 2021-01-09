Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Lowered to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ROST. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. OTR Global lowered shares of Ross Stores to a positive rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $109.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $105.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ross Stores currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $113.38.

ROST opened at $122.41 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.63. The firm has a market cap of $43.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.61, a PEG ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.72. Ross Stores has a twelve month low of $56.30 and a twelve month high of $124.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 22.08%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ross Stores will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ROST. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ross Stores by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,207,202 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,404,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761,538 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Ross Stores by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,673,305 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $568,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749,811 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Ross Stores by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,277,830 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $305,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,565 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Ross Stores by 1,565.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,304,759 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $121,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Ross Stores by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,921,616 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $163,799,000 after purchasing an additional 755,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

