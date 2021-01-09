RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Downgraded to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of RPM International (NYSE:RPM) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $98.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $102.00.

RPM has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RPM International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of RPM International from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on RPM International from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on RPM International in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an inline rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on RPM International from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $91.70.

RPM International stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $88.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 888,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 891,130. The company has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.48. RPM International has a fifty-two week low of $42.85 and a fifty-two week high of $98.35.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 33.83% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RPM International will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. RPM International’s payout ratio is currently 49.51%.

In related news, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 68,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.89, for a total transaction of $6,030,484.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,161,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,118,687.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of RPM International by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,078 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond raised its position in RPM International by 2.0% in the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 7,856 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. raised its position in RPM International by 73.7% in the third quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 422 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its holdings in RPM International by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 6,376 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of RPM International by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers and sealants, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

