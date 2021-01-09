RPM International (NYSE:RPM) PT Raised to $113.00 at BMO Capital Markets

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) had its target price increased by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $109.00 to $113.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 28.39% from the company’s current price.

RPM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered RPM International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of RPM International from $93.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Bank of America raised their price target on RPM International from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on RPM International in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “inline” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. RPM International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.70.

RPM opened at $88.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.12. RPM International has a 12-month low of $42.85 and a 12-month high of $98.35.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 33.83% and a net margin of 6.72%. RPM International’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that RPM International will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other RPM International news, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 68,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.89, for a total transaction of $6,030,484.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,161,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,118,687.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPM. Hexavest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RPM International by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 422 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in RPM International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in RPM International during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in RPM International by 416.6% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RPM International in the third quarter worth about $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers and sealants, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

