Ruhnn (NASDAQ:RUHN) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Ruhnn (NASDAQ:RUHN) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of RUHN stock opened at $3.02 on Thursday. Ruhnn has a fifty-two week low of $2.26 and a fifty-two week high of $9.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.38 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.98.

Ruhnn (NASDAQ:RUHN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.30). Ruhnn had a negative return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $36.60 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Ruhnn by 22.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 6,450 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Ruhnn during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Ruhnn by 147.9% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 120,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 71,983 shares during the period. 1.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ruhnn Company Profile

Ruhnn Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates key opinion leader (KOL) cultivation and incubation platforms in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the sale of various fashion and lifestyle products to consumers through its KOL online stores; and provision of various KOL sales and advertising services to third-party merchants.

