Rupee (RUP) Trading Down 41.5% This Week

Rupee (CURRENCY:RUP) traded down 55.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 9th. During the last week, Rupee has traded down 41.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Rupee coin can currently be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Rupee has a total market cap of $51,387.26 and $54.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Rupee Profile

Rupee (RUP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 30th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 41,696,500 coins. Rupee’s official Twitter account is @RupeeBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Rupee is medium.com/rupeeblockchainblog. Rupee’s official website is rupeeblockchain.org. The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Rupee

Rupee can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupee directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rupee should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rupee using one of the exchanges listed above.

