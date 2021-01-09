Russel Metals Inc. (RUS.TO) (TSE:RUS) Price Target Increased to C$26.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Russel Metals Inc. (RUS.TO) (TSE:RUS) had its price target hoisted by Scotiabank from C$22.00 to C$26.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

RUS has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James set a C$21.00 target price on shares of Russel Metals Inc. (RUS.TO) and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Russel Metals Inc. (RUS.TO) from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th.

TSE RUS traded up C$0.24 on Friday, hitting C$23.62. 217,008 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,331. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.33. Russel Metals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$10.97 and a fifty-two week high of C$23.69. The company has a market cap of C$1.47 billion and a PE ratio of 55.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$21.92 and a 200-day moving average price of C$19.13.

Russel Metals Inc. (RUS.TO) (TSE:RUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$614.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$637.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Russel Metals Inc. will post 1.4580874 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.44%. Russel Metals Inc. (RUS.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 354.31%.

In related news, Director Brian Robie Hedges sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.00, for a total value of C$105,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 120,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,528,505. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,605 shares of company stock valued at $541,519.

Russel Metals Inc. (RUS.TO) Company Profile

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates in three segments: Metal Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

