Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sachem Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company. It specializing in originating, underwriting, funding, servicing and managing a portfolio of short-term, hard money real estate loans. Sachem Capital Corp. is based in Brandford, United States. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sachem Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

NYSEAMERICAN:SACH opened at $4.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.06. Sachem Capital has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $4.58.

Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sachem Capital by 38.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,866 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sachem Capital by 79.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 14,813 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in shares of Sachem Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, TIAA FSB bought a new position in shares of Sachem Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000.

Sachem Capital Corp. operates as a real estate finance company. The company is involved in originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term loans secured by first mortgage liens on real property located primarily in Connecticut. It offers loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, development, and/or improvement of residential or commercial properties located in Connecticut, Massachusetts, Florida, New York, Vermont, and Rhode Island.

