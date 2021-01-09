Saipem’s (SAPMY) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Saipem in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Saipem in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Saipem from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Saipem from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Saipem has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:SAPMY opened at $5.44 on Wednesday. Saipem has a one year low of $3.16 and a one year high of $10.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.41.

Saipem Company Profile

Saipem SpA engages in the engineering, drilling, and construction of projects in the energy and infrastructure sectors worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Offshore Engineering & Construction (E&C), Onshore Engineering & Construction, Offshore Drilling, Onshore Drilling, and XSIGHT.

